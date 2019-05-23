Close contest in Sikkim as SKM, SDF fight it out

The trends of counting in the Sikkim Assembly elections on Thursday indicated a close contest, with the Opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leading over the incumbent Sikkim Demorcatic Front (SDF) which has been in power in the State for 25 years.

As per the trends available, Pawan Chamling’s SDF has secured more votes at 47.58%, marginally higher than the SKM led by P.S. Goley, which had secured a vote share of 47%. A constituency-wise results of the counting, however, put the SKM ahead of the SDF in the 32-member House. SKM candidates have won 14 seats and were leading in three. SDF nominees were declared winners in nine seats and were leading in six more seats.

“A clear picture will emerge only after midnight,” R. Telang, Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim, told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister, Mr. Chamling, won both seats of Poklok-Kamrang and Namchi-Singhithang. If Mr. Chamling’s party is able to get 17 seats, he will break his own record of being elected five consecutive terms and being the longest serving Chief Minister. On the other hand, a victory of the SKM would mean the end of decades-long SDF rule in the State.

Among the key candidates of SKM, party founder P.S. Golay’s son, Aditya Golay, won his home seat at Soreng-Chakung. The Sangha seat, a unique constituency where only monks can contest and vote, was won by Sonam Lama of the SKM.

Sikkim is the smallest State in terms of electorate with only 4.32 lakh voters. In four Assembly seats, the margin of victory was less than 100 votes. The Hamro Sikkim Party of former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia, the BJP and the Congress did not get any considerable numbers.