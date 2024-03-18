'Shakti' I spoke about not religious, but power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood: Rahul

Under attack for his "fight against Shakti" remark made at a rally in Mumbai, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clarified on March 18 that he was not talking about any religious power but the shakti of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood.
At a rally in Mumbai, Mr. Gandhi commented that the "fight against Modi is not on a personal level since Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'shakti' (power)".
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of twisting his words and said he was speaking about the power of which Mr. Modi was wearing the mask. "Modiji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a solemn truth. The 'shakti' (power) that I mentioned, Modiji is the mask of that power and we are fighting against it. It is such a power that today it has captured India's voice, India's institutions, the CBI, I-T, ED, Election Commission, the media, Indian industry and the entire constitutional structure of India in its clutches," he said in post in Hindi on X.
