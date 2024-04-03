ADVERTISEMENT

SC to hear plea for cross-verification of votes with VVPAT next week

April 03, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

THE SC is set to hear a plea by an NGO seeking cross-verification of the votes cast in EVMs with VVPAT next week. Representational | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Supreme Court, on April 3, said it would hear a plea by an NGO seeking cross-verification of the votes cast in EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the plea will be listed for next Tuesday or Wednesday after advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said the matter should be heard urgently.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, also appearing in the matter, submitted that the elections are nearing and if the case is not heard, the plea would become infructuous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Khannaomg, who was sitting in a special bench along with Justice M.M. Sundresh and Bela M. Trivedi, said the court is aware of the situation and would hear the matter next week.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Mr. Bhushan, after all, how much time this matter will take. You can make submissions in two-hours and we will finish the matter. Ok. Next week," Justice Khanna said.

EVMs can neither be hacked nor tampered with, ECI tells SC

On July 17, last year, the top court sought the response of the Election Commission of India on a plea filed by NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms' (ADR). In the petition, the NGO has sought direction from the poll panel and the Centre to ensure the voters can verify through VVPATs that their vote has been "counted as recorded".

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will begin on April 19.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US