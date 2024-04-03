GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC to hear plea for cross-verification of votes with VVPAT next week

April 03, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
THE SC is set to hear a plea by an NGO seeking cross-verification of the votes cast in EVMs with VVPAT next week. Representational

THE SC is set to hear a plea by an NGO seeking cross-verification of the votes cast in EVMs with VVPAT next week. Representational | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

The Supreme Court, on April 3, said it would hear a plea by an NGO seeking cross-verification of the votes cast in EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) next week.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the plea will be listed for next Tuesday or Wednesday after advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the NGO, said the matter should be heard urgently.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, also appearing in the matter, submitted that the elections are nearing and if the case is not heard, the plea would become infructuous.

Justice Khannaomg, who was sitting in a special bench along with Justice M.M. Sundresh and Bela M. Trivedi, said the court is aware of the situation and would hear the matter next week.

"Mr. Bhushan, after all, how much time this matter will take. You can make submissions in two-hours and we will finish the matter. Ok. Next week," Justice Khanna said.

EVMs can neither be hacked nor tampered with, ECI tells SC

On July 17, last year, the top court sought the response of the Election Commission of India on a plea filed by NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms' (ADR). In the petition, the NGO has sought direction from the poll panel and the Centre to ensure the voters can verify through VVPATs that their vote has been "counted as recorded".

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will begin on April 19.

