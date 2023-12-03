ADVERTISEMENT

Samajwadi Party declares highest assets among regional parties, BRS second: Report

December 03, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Samajwadi Party declared the highest assets among regional parties in the year 2021-22, followed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, as per a report

PTI

Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference, in Lucknow [File] | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Samajwadi Party declared the highest assets among regional parties in the year 2021-22, followed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, a report by a democratic reform think tank said.

According to Association for Democratic Reforms, during the financial year 2020-21, SP declared assets totalling ₹561.46 crore, which increased by 1.23% to ₹568.369 crore in 2021-22.

The party was followed by BRS which declared total assets of ₹319.55 crore in FY 2020-21 and ₹512.24 crore in FY 2021-22.

Between the two years, the total assets of DMK, BJD, and JD(U) increased by 95%.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam declared assets worth ₹115.708 crore in 2020-21, which increased by 244.88% to over ₹399 crore in 2021-22.

The Biju Janata Dal had declared assets worth over ₹194 crore in 2020-21, which increased by 143% to ₹474 crore in 2021-22, while JD(US) declared assets worth ₹86 crore in 2020-21, which went up by over 95%t to ₹168 crore in 2021-22.

In the case of the Aam Aadmi Party, its total assets increased by 71.76% between FY 2020-21 and 2021-22, from ₹21.82 crore to ₹37.477 crore.

AIADMK and TDP are the only parties among the top 10 parties to show a decrease in their declared annual assets – going down by 1.55% and 3.04% respectively, the report said.

AIADMK's assets decreased from ₹260.166 crore to ₹256.13 crore and TDP's assets decreased from ₹133.423 crore to ₹129.372 crore between FY 2020-21 and 2021-22.

