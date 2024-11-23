Ruling fronts win most of the Assembly seats in bypolls

The ruling parties and alliances won most of the 48 Assembly seats in various States that witnessed byelections.

The ruling NDA in Assam won all the five seats where bypolls were held. In Dholai, Behali and Samguri, the BJP defeated Congress candidates. In Sidli, United People’s Party - Liberal’s candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma defeated Bodoland People’s Front’s candidate. The Congress finished third in this seat. In Bongaigaon, the Asom Gana Parishad won by defeating the Congress.

In another Northeastern State Meghalaya, NDA ally the National People’s Party defeated the All India Trinamool Congress’s candidate. The Congress finished third in this seat too.

In Bihar too, the NDA performed well by winning all four Assembly seats — Tarai, Ramgarh, Imamganj and Belaganj – where byelections were held. The BJP won two (Tarai and Ramgarh) and its allies the JD(U) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won one seat each – Imamganj and Belaganj respectively. In Ramgarh, the Rashtriya Janata Dal finished third. In Imamganj and Belaganjthe, the RJD came second and in Tarai seat, the RJD’s ally CPI(ML) came second.

In Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, the ruling BJP won Raipur City (South) and Vav seats defeating Congress candidates.

In Karnataka, the ruling Congress won all the three seats that went to polls. In Shiggaon and Sandur, the Congress defeated the BJP and in Channapatna, the party’s C.P. Yogeeshwara defeated the Janata Dal (Secular)’s candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

In the two seats in Kerala, the ruling LDF won Chelakkara and the Opposition UDF won Palakkad. The BJP came second in Palakkad constituency.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress (Vijaypur) and the BJP (Budhni) won one seat each.

In Punjab, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party won all the three seats – Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal and Gidderbaha. The Congress finished second in all the three seats.

Elections were held to seven Assembly seats in Rajasthan. The ruling BJP won Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar and Salumber. The Congress won Dausa and the Bharat Adivasi Party won Chorasi.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won both Soreng Chakung and Namchi Singhithang seats uncontested.

In the nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP won six seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal won one seat. The Samajwadi Party won two seats. The BJP candidates emerged victorious in Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Phulpur, Katehari and Majhawan and the RLD won Meerapur. The SP won Karhal and Sisamau.

In West Bengal, the All India Trinamool Congress won all the six seats. The Trinamool candidates defeated BJP in five seats and All India Secular Front in one seat.