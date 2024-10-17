ADVERTISEMENT

EC orders Maharashtra to remove GRs citing poll code violation

Updated - October 17, 2024 12:41 pm IST - Mumbai

Government Resolutions uploaded even after the model code of conduct came into effect on Tuesday following the announcement of the state assembly polls scheduled by the Election Commission of India.

PTI

Representative image | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Various government departments in Maharashtra have removed orders published on the official website after the enforcement of the model code of conduct, following instructions from the office of the State Chief Electoral Officer.

The website saw several orders, or Government Resolutions (GRs), uploaded even after the model code of conduct came into effect on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) following the announcement of the state assembly polls scheduled by the Election Commission of India.

Asked about it, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Kulkarni said, "We have asked departments to remove the GRs uploaded on the government website after 3.30 pm on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). It was at this time that the chief election commissioner announced the schedule for the Maharashtra legislative assembly polls, and the model code of conduct came into effect immediately."

“The GRs, however, are not withdrawn (as only removed from the website) and their scrutiny will be done,” the official said.

"If the GRs are not violating the model code of conduct, then the respective department can upload it again on the state government's website," he said.

The GRs over various matters, including sanction of funds, transfer orders, appointments to various corporations and committees and policy decisions that are expected to be implemented, are regularly uploaded on the government's website.

The ECI on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) said polls for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 in a single phase and counting of votes will be on November 23.

