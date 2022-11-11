Elections

Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India said its comprehensive planning led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ahead of the polls has given “encouraging” results in terms of seizures. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission on Friday said "record seizures" of cash, liquor, and freebies have been made as Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh go for assembly polls.

The seizures in Himachal Pradesh amounted to ₹50.28 crores as compared to ₹9.03 crores, marking more than a five-fold increase

Gujarat witnessed seizures of ₹71.88 crore in just few days after the announcement of elections, which surpasses even the seizures made in entire duration of enforcement of Model Code of Conduct in 2017 assembly elections, which was ₹27.21 crore.

While Himachal Pradesh goes to poll on Saturday, Gujarat will have voting on December 1 and 5.

The poll panel said there has been a five-fold increase in seizures in Himachal Pradesh compared to the 2017 Assembly elections.

The Commission said its comprehensive planning led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar ahead of the polls has given "encouraging" results in terms of seizures.


