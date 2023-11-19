ADVERTISEMENT

India's international stature has grown after Modi became PM, says Rajnath Singh

November 19, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - Jaipur

The Defence Minister said that "Bharat is no longer weak and the world listens carefully to what it says".

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses an election rally in Shahpura, on November 19, 2023. Twitter/@rajnathsingh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 19 said India's international stature has grown after Narendra Modi became prime minister and attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over recruitment exam paper leaks and law-and-order situation.

“Anyone who can’t give security to mothers and sisters has no right to rule,” he said while referring to the Ashok Gehlot government at an election rally in Shahpura.

Mr. Singh said elections are fought not only to form government but also to build the society and country. "Government should not be run based on caste, creed and religion but should be run based on humanity," he said.

"India's international stature has grown after Narendra Modi became prime minister," Mr.Singh added.

