Two candidates in BJP’s fourth list for Rajasthan polls

November 03, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Friday released names of candidates for two seats in its fourth list for the upcoming State Assembly election. The party has so far announced candidates on 184 seats in the 200-member Assembly.

The party has fielded farmer leader Ramniwas Meena from Todabhim constituency, falling in the newly formed Gangapur district, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Rajasthan Kisan Sangharsh Samiti president Mr. Meena, who joined the BJP on Thursday, has led several farmers’ movements in the region. Todabhim is at present represented by Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena.

Swaroop Singh Khara has been fielded as the BJP candidate from Sheo in Barmer district. Mr. Khara, who is the BJP district unit president, will challenge the sitting Congress MLA, Ameen Khan, in the constituency. Mr. Khan, 84, who is probably the oldest candidate in this year’s election, has won the seat five times since 1980.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader Khangar Singh Sodha, who had lost to Mr. Khan in the 2018 Assembly election, was a strong claimant for the ticket in Sheo. Mr. Sodha has reportedly asked his supporters to gather in the town on Saturday for making a future move.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.