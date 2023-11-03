HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two candidates in BJP’s fourth list for Rajasthan polls

The party has fielded farmer leader Ramniwas Meena from Todabhim constituency and Swaroop Singh Khara from Sheo

November 03, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition BJP in Rajasthan on Friday released names of candidates for two seats in its fourth list for the upcoming State Assembly election. The party has so far announced candidates on 184 seats in the 200-member Assembly.

The party has fielded farmer leader Ramniwas Meena from Todabhim constituency, falling in the newly formed Gangapur district, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Rajasthan Kisan Sangharsh Samiti president Mr. Meena, who joined the BJP on Thursday, has led several farmers’ movements in the region. Todabhim is at present represented by Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena.

Swaroop Singh Khara has been fielded as the BJP candidate from Sheo in Barmer district. Mr. Khara, who is the BJP district unit president, will challenge the sitting Congress MLA, Ameen Khan, in the constituency. Mr. Khan, 84, who is probably the oldest candidate in this year’s election, has won the seat five times since 1980.

BJP leader Khangar Singh Sodha, who had lost to Mr. Khan in the 2018 Assembly election, was a strong claimant for the ticket in Sheo. Mr. Sodha has reportedly asked his supporters to gather in the town on Saturday for making a future move.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.