Special team to probe paper leak cases, says Rajasthan CM

December 15, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - JAIPUR:

In his first major decision after assuming office, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on December 15 announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recent cases of paper leaks in the government recruitment examinations. The process for the SIT’s appointment started shortly after Mr. Sharma took over the office.

Addressing his maiden press conference at the Chief Minister’s Office here, Mr. Sharma said the paper leak incidents had broken the morale of youths and weakened their faith in the institutions conducting the exams. “The SIT will investigate all such cases of the last five years and ensure strict punishment to the criminals. We will also ensure that no paper leak takes place in future,” he said.

Mr. Sharma said the new BJP government had also decided to appoint an Anti-Gangster Task Force to eradicate the organised crimes, as a large number of gangs and gangsters had flourished during the Congress rule. The task force would take effective action against gangsters to bring back law and order and restore good governance in the State.

Women’s safety

The new Chief Minister affirmed that the “double engine government” would accord the highest priority to women’s safety and eradication of corruption in accordance with the BJP’s election manifesto, and take decisions in the interest of farmers, women, youths and destitute people. He said the State government would take Rajasthan forward on the path of progress.

Mr. Sharma, who did not entertain questions from journalists, said the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, being launched in the State on Saturday, would ensure the reach of public welfare schemes to all the eligible beneficiaries. A monitoring committee would identify those deprived of the benefits of the schemes and connect them mainly with the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Livelihoods Mission, he said.

