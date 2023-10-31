ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin Pilot files nomination from Rajasthan’s Tonk constituency

October 31, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - Jaipur

Before filing his nomination papers, Sachin Pilot offered prayers at the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple. Later, he took out a procession with his supporters from Bada Kuan to Patel Chowk in Tonk city.

PTI

Sachin Pilot. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on October 31 filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections polls from Tonk constituency.

Before filing his nomination papers, Mr. Pilot offered prayers at the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple. Later, he took out a procession with his supporters from Bada Kuan to Patel Chowk in Tonk city.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. The BJP is yet to announce a candidate against Mr. Pilot. The last date for filing nominations is November 6.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pilot had contested from Tonk in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections and won by a margin of more than 54,000 votes against the BJP's Yoonus Khan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US