Sachin Pilot files nomination from Rajasthan’s Tonk constituency

October 31, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - Jaipur

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on October 31 filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections polls from Tonk constituency.

Before filing his nomination papers, Mr. Pilot offered prayers at the Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple. Later, he took out a procession with his supporters from Bada Kuan to Patel Chowk in Tonk city.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. The BJP is yet to announce a candidate against Mr. Pilot. The last date for filing nominations is November 6.

Mr. Pilot had contested from Tonk in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections and won by a margin of more than 54,000 votes against the BJP's Yoonus Khan.

