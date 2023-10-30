ADVERTISEMENT

RLP-Azad Samaj Party alliance will win in Rajasthan, says Hanuman Beniwal

October 30, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Jaipur:

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad said the alliance is not just for the dalits and jat communities but also for farmers, workers, labourers and every class that has been treated in an unjust manner

PTI

Founder of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal addresses during a press conference at his residence in Jaipur. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convenor and MP Hanuman Beniwal said on Sunday the RLP-Azad Samaj Party alliance will make Rajasthan "free of the BJP and the Congress".

He said the alliance will reach the pinnacle of power in the country in the coming days.

"The 'Satta Sankalp Maharally' has been organised in Jaipur today to free Rajasthan of the Congress and the BJP," Mr. Beniwal said, adding that people from all sections of society including dalits, farmers, minorities and soldiers came for the rally.

Mr. Beniwal said that from this mega rally, every RLP and Azad Samaj Party worker will take the message of change in Rajasthan to every village.

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad said the alliance is not just for the dalits and jat communities but also for farmers, workers, labourers, youths, backwards, tribals, minorities and every class that has been treated in an unjust manner or that has been prevented from progressing.  "When both of us [the RLP and Aazad Samaj Party] go among the public and appeal for their support, you will see the results," he said.

In the last elections, 80 lakh people had voted against the BJP and the Congress and this time there are 90 lakh new voters, he said. "We have made a plan to give voice to the issues of these voters," he said.

