Rashtriya Loktantrik Party releases first list of 10 candidates in Rajasthan; MP Hanuman Beniwal to contest from Khinvsar

October 28, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Hanuman Beniwal. File

Hanuman Beniwal. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) has released its first list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in which party convenor and Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal will contest from the Khinvsar seat.

According to the party list, Pukhraj Garg, sitting MLA from Bhopalgarh, and Merta MLA Indira Devi Bawri will contest the elections.

The MP's brother, Narayan Beniwal, is the MLA from Khinvsar. The party has not given him ticket from Khinvsar. His name does not even figure in this list.

The RLP was a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and parted ways after the Centre passed the controversial farm laws.

The RLP has given tickets to Lachharam Badrada from Parbatsar, Revatram Panwar from Kolayat, Badrilal Jat from Sahada, Umedaram Beniwal from Baytu, Lalchand Mund from Sardarshahar, Mahesh Saini from Sanganer and Ajay Trivedi from Jodhpur city.

Hanuman Beniwal had won the 2018 Assembly elections from Khinvsar. But, in 2019, he won the Lok Sabha elections from Nagaur. Narayan Beniwal from RLP won the byelection to the seat. The RLP has announced an alliance with Chandrashekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) for the 2023 Assembly polls in the State.

Earlier this month, Hanuman Beniwal had said the RLP expects to put up a close fight on around 100 of the total 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan. Polling in Rajasthan is due on November 25. The counting of votes will be be done on December 3.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party / Assembly Elections / election / Rajasthan / Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Jaipur / Udaipur / state politics / politics / politics (general)

