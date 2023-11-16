Rajasthan’s culture in danger because of appeasement under Congress rule, says Modi

November 16, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - JAIPUR

Reiterating his charge that the ruling Congress in Rajasthan sympathises with terrorists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the party’s “appeasement policy” was taking the State in a direction where its culture and traditions would be in danger. Mr. Modi said slogans supporting terrorists were heard everywhere in the State.

“The morale of terrorists and rioters has soared in the Congress rule. They have become bold with the support of the ruling party,” Mr. Modi said at an election rally at Baytu in Balotra district. He had made a similar charge at a rally in Udaipur last week, when he said tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder took place because of the Congress, sympathetic to terrorists, being in power.

The Prime Minister said the people in Rajasthan could not celebrate any of their festivals peacefully during the last five years because of recurring riots, curfews and stone pelting incidents. “Congress has hurt the State’s pride… People’s livelihood was lost in the violence. Shops were burnt and looted,” he said, while calling upon the voters to remove the Congress from power in the coming Assembly election.

Return of law and order

“Press the lotus button as if you are hanging them,” Mr. Modi said, while affirming that the Assembly polls were not just meant for electing MLAs, but they could ensure the return of law and order and protect the culture and traditions.

The Prime Minister said Rajasthan had a pride of place in the country, as the stones quarried from the State were being used in the grand Ram temple, being constructed after hundreds of years, in Ayodhya. He said bringing the BJP to power in the State was necessary to stop corruption, reduce crimes against women, ensure social security and bring empowerment to the underprivileged people.

Affirming that entire Rajasthan was saying that the Congress was on its way out, Mr. Modi accused the party of indulging in corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission’s implementation and not taking steps to protect women, Dalits and other vulnerable sections.

Mr. Modi also made a reference to the “red diary” allegedly containing the details of illegal transactions of the Congress leaders, saying the voters should pose a question to the ruling party’s candidates about it. “It is my guarantee that the BJP, after forming the government, will conduct a probe into all misdeeds of the Congress leaders and bring them to justice,” he said.