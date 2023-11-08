Rajasthan polls: Congress launches 'Guarantee Yatra'

November 08, 2023 03:58 am | Updated 03:58 am IST - Jaipur

The Congress launched a yatra in Rajasthan on Tuesday to make people aware about its seven promises, including an annual honorarium of ₹10,000 to women head of family and cooking gas cylinders at ₹500, made to the people ahead of the November 25 Assembly elections.

The "Guarantee Yatra" began after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa offered prayers at the Moti Dungari Ganesh temple here.

A large number of party leaders and workers took part in the foot march, while Gehlot and Randhawa travelled in a bus as part of the procession.

The yatra is scheduled to pass through Panchwati Circle, Pink Square Mall, Ghatgate, Sanganeri Gate, Govind Devji temple and Badi Chaupad before culminating at Chhoti Chaupad.

Congress candidates of different Assembly constituencies, including Archana Sharma from Malviya Nagar, also took part in the yatra.

Similar marches will be taken out in other districts as well.

Mr. Gehlot has announced the Congress' seven "guarantees" if it retains power in the state - an annual honorarium of ₹10,000 to women head of family, cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 to 1.05 crore families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers at ₹2 per kg, law for old pension scheme for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to ₹15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamity, and school education in English medium.

Elections to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3.