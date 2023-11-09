HamberMenu
Rajasthan govt. orders inquiry after Amit Shah's 'rath' touches power cable

November 09, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 04:56 am IST - Jaipur

PTI

The Rajasthan government has ordered an inquiry into the Tuesday incident in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape when his 'rath' came in contact with an electricity wire in Nagaur.

The incident occurred when Mr. Shah's cavalcade was moving to Parbatsar from Bidiyad village to address an election rally.

While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire.

No untoward incident occurred and all including the Minister were safe and Mr. Shah was shifted to another vehicle.

“The home department initiated an inquiry to be conducted by the Ajmer divisional commissioner,” official sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had last night stated that the inquiry into the matter will be conducted.

Mr. Shah addressed three rallies in Kuchaman, Makrana and Nagaur to support the party candidates for the November 25 elections.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan

