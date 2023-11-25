ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan elections | Polling agent dies of suspected cardiac arrest

November 25, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Jaipur

An official said Shanti Lal, a polling agent at booth number 47 in the Sumerpur Assembly constituency, collapsed at the centre

PTI

Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre ahead of voting for Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Ajmer, on November 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A polling agent of a candidate died due to suspected cardiac arrest in Pali district of Rajasthan on November 25.

Polling for the Rajasthan Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

An official said Shanti Lal, a polling agent at booth number 47 in the Sumerpur Assembly constituency, collapsed at the centre. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"Suspected cause is heart attack," the official said.

The party affiliation of the polling agent was not immediately known.

On Saturday, polling is being held in 199 out of the 200 Assembly constituencies in the State. Elections in Karanpur in Sriganganagar have been postponed due to the demise of the Congress candidate.

