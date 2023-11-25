HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajasthan elections | Polling agent dies of suspected cardiac arrest

An official said Shanti Lal, a polling agent at booth number 47 in the Sumerpur Assembly constituency, collapsed at the centre

November 25, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre ahead of voting for Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Ajmer, on November 24, 2023.

Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre ahead of voting for Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Ajmer, on November 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A polling agent of a candidate died due to suspected cardiac arrest in Pali district of Rajasthan on November 25.

Polling for the Rajasthan Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Follow Rajasthan Assembly elections polling LIVE updates here

An official said Shanti Lal, a polling agent at booth number 47 in the Sumerpur Assembly constituency, collapsed at the centre. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"Suspected cause is heart attack," the official said.

ALSO READ
Rajasthan goes to the polls in a high-stakes battle

The party affiliation of the polling agent was not immediately known.

On Saturday, polling is being held in 199 out of the 200 Assembly constituencies in the State. Elections in Karanpur in Sriganganagar have been postponed due to the demise of the Congress candidate.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan / Assembly Elections / election

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.