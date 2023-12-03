HamberMenu
Rajasthan Election Results 2023 | Magic has ended in Rajasthan: Union Minister takes dig at Ashok Gehlot as BJP takes lead

December 03, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat | Photo Credit: -

With the initial poll trends giving an edge to the BJP in Rajasthan, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday took a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying people have come out of the spell of the “magician”.

 Rajasthan Assembly election results 2023 LIVE UPDATES

“The ‘magic’ has ended and Rajasthan has come out of the spell of the magician. People have voted for the honour of women and for the welfare of the poor,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot was born into a family of magicians and assisted his father during his tours.

“People have failed the guarantees of Congress. They have voted to throw corrupt Congress out,” Mr. Shekhawat told reporters here.

He asserted that the BJP will be forming the government in the state with a huge mandate.

As per the Election Commission of India website, BJP is leading in 99 out of 199 seats while the Congress is leading in 77 seats.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan / India / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

