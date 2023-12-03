ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan election results 2023 | Constituency-wise trends, leads and wins

December 03, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

This interactive map shows the real-time constituency-wise trends on leading and nearest trailing candidates in all the 200 constituencies of Rajasthan.

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate early leads for the party in Rajasthan state elections in Jaipur on Dec. 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

For more than three decades, the voters in Rajasthan have never re-elected a ruling party, and 2023 is no different. The BJP has wrest power from Congress

More than 68% voter turnout was recorded in the Rajasthan Assembly elections on November 25, with polling passing off peacefully barring a few stray incidents of violence. Defending its citadel, the ruling Congress expects to change the trend of the incumbent government being voted out during the last three decades.

Also read: Rajasthan Election Results 2023 | Magic has ended in Rajasthan: Union Minister takes dig at Ashok Gehlot as BJP takes lead

Election in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur has been postponed because of the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Kooner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US