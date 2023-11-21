Rajasthan Assembly polls | CM Gehlot releases Congress’ poll manifesto for elections

November 21, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 21 released the Congress manifesto for the Assembly polls, promising a caste survey, interest-free loans up to ₹2 lakh to farmers and 10 lakh job opportunities.

The party also promised recruitment at the panchayat level and a special law to implement MSP as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Also read | In manifesto for Rajasthan polls, BJP promises SIT for probing paper leaks

The Congress also promised to double the amount given to beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh annually and interest-free loan of up to ₹5 lakh to small traders, shopkeepers and young entrepreneurs. The manifesto was released by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, chairman of the manifesto committee C.P. Joshi, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders at the PCC office here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the salient points of the manifesto, Mr. Joshi said MSP will be given as per the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.