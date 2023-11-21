HamberMenu
Rajasthan Assembly polls | CM Gehlot releases Congress’ poll manifesto for elections

Congress has promised recruitment at the panchayat level and a special law to implement MSP as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission

November 21, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara releases the party’s manifesto for the State Assembly elections, in Jaipur on November 21, 2023.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara releases the party’s manifesto for the State Assembly elections, in Jaipur on November 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 21 released the Congress manifesto for the Assembly polls, promising a caste survey, interest-free loans up to ₹2 lakh to farmers and 10 lakh job opportunities.

The party also promised recruitment at the panchayat level and a special law to implement MSP as per recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

Also read | In manifesto for Rajasthan polls, BJP promises SIT for probing paper leaks 

The Congress also promised to double the amount given to beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh annually and interest-free loan of up to ₹5 lakh to small traders, shopkeepers and young entrepreneurs. The manifesto was released by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, chairman of the manifesto committee C.P. Joshi, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and other leaders at the PCC office here.

Highlighting the salient points of the manifesto, Mr. Joshi said MSP will be given as per the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

