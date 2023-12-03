Rajasthan Assembly poll results unexpected, we humbly accept mandate, says Ashok Gehlot

December 03, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on December 3 said the Assembly poll results were "unexpected for everyone" and added the party humbly accepted the people's mandate.

The BJP was appeared set to win the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, defeating the Congress.

Rajasthan Election Results 2023, LIVE Updates

In a post on X, Mr. Gehlot said, "We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public." "I wish the new government all the best. My advice to them is that despite working hard, we were not successful, it does not mean that they should not work after forming the government," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said all the schemes introduced by the Congress government in the past five years, including the old pension scheme and the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme, should be taken forward by the next government.

"I thank all the Congress workers who worked hard in this election and express my gratitude to all the voters who believed in us," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.