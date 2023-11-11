Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 | Gehlot hits back at Narendra Modi’s “terrorist sympathiser” remarks

November 11, 2023 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - Jaipur

Taking strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that Congress was “sympathetic to terrorists”, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said such a language was unacceptable, as it could vitiate the atmosphere and make issues out of non-issues by provoking the people.

“I would make a humble request to the Prime Minister not to create this kind of environment in the country. It is not in the interest of the nation, nor the society,” Mr. Gehlot said, talking to mediapersons after addressing a ‘Congress Guarantee Samvad’ programme at Bali in Pali district.

Mr. Modi had made the remarks during an election rally in Udaipur on Thursday and accused the Congress government of pursuing an appeasement policy to help the terrorists while referring to the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal last year.

Mr. Gehlot said he had not expected Mr. Modi to utter such words. “Either he was given a wrong briefing or he got nervous and deliberately spoke in this manner,” he said, adding that there was no personal enmity between him and the BJP leaders.

“The fight should be limited to ideology. Those opposed to Congress should limit their charges to policies and public issues. But the BJP leaders are making issues out of non-issues and provoking the people in the name of religion,” Mr. Gehlot said.

In the Kanhaiya Lal case, the two assailants were apprehended within a couple of hours, but the case was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) because of its terror angle, Mr. Gehlot said. He Gehlot asked Mr. Modi to tell the nation about the progress in the probe by the NIA.

The Chief Minister said the atmosphere in the run-up to the Assembly election was in favour of Congress and there was a widespread endorsement for the State government’s flagship welfare schemes, which had benefited large sections of population.

Mr. Gehlot later addressed two more public meetings at Sumerpur in Pali district and Bhinmal in Jalore district before reaching his hometown Jodhpur, where is contesting the polls from Sardarpura Assembly seat.