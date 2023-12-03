ADVERTISEMENT

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 | Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Rajkumar Roat wins Chorasi seat

December 03, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Jaipur

This was the first official election result from the State where polling was held on 199 seats of the 200 in the House on November 25.

PTI

A security personnel stands guard outside a strong room, where EVMs are kept, as counting of votes for Rajasthan Assembly polls is underway at a centre, in Jaipur, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Rajkumar Roat won the Chorasi assembly constituency in Rajasthan, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

This was the first election result from the State where polling was held on 199 seats of the 200 in the House on November 25.

For live results of Assembly elections: Chattisgarh | Rajasthan | Madhya Pradesh| Telangana

According to the Election Commission, Roat won the seat by a margin of 69,166 votes. He secured 1,11,150 votes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US