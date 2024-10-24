GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls: BJP names Karilal Nanoma its candidate for Chorasi seat

BJP has declared candidates on all seven Assembly seats going to bypolls on November 23.

Updated - October 24, 2024 01:01 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party supporters at the venue of BJP’s election rally. File

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters at the venue of BJP’s election rally. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on Thursday (October 24, 2024) declared Karilal Nanoma as its candidate for the bypolls to the Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Assembly bypolls: Congress declares candidates for seven seats

With this, the party has declared candidates on all seven Assembly seats going to bypolls on November 23.

Also Read: Congress deals with veterans demands as BJP works out caste equations for Rajasthan by-poll

In the earlier list issued on October 19, the BJP fielded Jagmohan Meena from Dausa, Rajendra Bhambhu from Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh from Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar from Deoli-Ujiara, Revant Ram Danga from Khinvsar and Shanta Devi Meena from Salumbar.

Also Read: State Congress Chief Dotasra rejects alliance with other parties

The last date for filing nomination papers is October 25. Voting will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:59 pm IST

