ADVERTISEMENT

Lot of affection between me and Gehlot, says Sachin Pilot

October 20, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - JAIPUR

“It is reflected in the way the tickets are being allocated to the candidates,” says senior Congress leader

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Sachin Pilot affirmed that there was a “lot of affection” between him and Mr. Gehlot. File | Photo Credit: ROHIT JAIN PARAS

Hours after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in New Delhi that there were no differences within the Congress on tickets for the Assembly elections, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday affirmed that there was a “lot of affection” between him and Mr. Gehlot. “It is reflected in the way the tickets are being allocated to the candidates,” he said.

Mr. Pilot was in Dausa district’s Sikrai to look after the arrangements for AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s rally scheduled for Friday. He told journalists that the tickets would be distributed on the basis of winnability of the candidates, to whom he had extended his full support.

ALSO READ
Ashok Gehlot insists on 'forgive and forget' formula, says no differences within Congress on Rajasthan poll tickets

“I have welcomed with an open mind the proposal for giving tickets even to those who face the charges of indiscipline in connection with last year’s incident of defiance of the high command’s directive to hold a CLP meeting in Jaipur,” Mr. Pilot said. This was a proof of affection which had set an example and troubled the Opposition BJP, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked about Mr. Gehlot’s remarks on the Chief Minister’s post, the former Deputy Chief Minister said the MLAs and the party’s top leadership would together take a decision on the Chief Minister’s appointment after the victory in the Assembly polls. “This has been a tradition in the Congress for selection of the Chief Minister. It was followed in the States where the party won in 2018 and it will be followed in 2023 as well,” Mr. Pilot said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US