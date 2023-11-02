HamberMenu
India needs Congress, Rajasthan Assembly polls is also about party's future: Ashok Gehlot tells party workers

He urged party leaders to reject politics and make Congress candidates win the polls

November 02, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - Jaipur:

PTI
Senior Congress Leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. | Photo Credit: ANI

The upcoming Assembly election is not just about Rajasthan, it is also about Congress' future, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday, and added that the country needed the party.

Urging party leaders to reject politics and make Congress candidates win the polls, Mr. Gehlot said that such leaders could later be given official positions by the government. The party would resolve the issues with those who could not be given a ticket to contest the polls, the Chief Minister said.

Assembly elections are due in the State on November 25, and counting of votes will be done on December 3.

"Even if we could not give tickets to those who stood by us and to those who saved our government, we have told them to help elect candidates who are contesting for the party. Leave all kinds of politics. Nation is first. The entire country today needs the Congress party," Mr. Gehlot said. 

"The election is not just about Rajasthan but it is also an election of Congress' future. If they (party leaders) will make the party win the elections then they will be adjusted in boards after elections. If needed, we will give them the status of Ministers." 

The Chief Minister said that it is natural that there is some resentment after ticket distribution among some party workers even though it was done after collective discussions. Still, there can be some complaints, he added. He exuded confidence that Congress would win the elections.

Replying to a question on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Rajasthan, Mr. Gehlot said, "It is a bulldozer government there. Is this the way to rule? Is it a democracy? Some people become happy due to their words. But if there is no rule of the law then we will also not be secure. Rule of the law is important for everyone." 

"They have destroyed law and order. You can imagine where they are taking the country. I don't want to get into it," he said.

