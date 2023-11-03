HamberMenu
Hooda, Wasnik among 5 Cong. leaders appointed special observers for Rajasthan polls

The Congress is seeking to retain power in the State by bucking the trend of voting out incumbent governments.

November 03, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Congress on Thursday appointed five special observers, including former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

“The Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Mukul Wasnik, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jitendra Singh, Shaktisinh Gohil and Shakeel Ahmad Khan as special observers for the ensuing Assembly elections in Rajasthan-2023, with immediate effect,” said a communication from the party.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in the State by bucking the trend of voting out incumbent governments.

The results of the polls to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be declared on December 3.

