Panauti remark against PM Modi | Election Commission issues notice to Rahul

November 23, 2023 04:59 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

At an election rally in Rajasthan, Mr. Gandhi had said, “PM means Panauti Modi”, insinuating that the PM’s presence in the final match between India and Australia had brought bad luck to the Indian side

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 23 issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using the words “Jebkatra (pickpocket)“ and “Panauti (Jinx)“ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign in Rajasthan.  | Photo Credit: ANI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 23 issued a notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for using the words “Jebkatra (pickpocket)“ and “Panauti (Jinx) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign in Rajasthan.

BJP on November 22 approached the ECI to demand that action be taken against Mr. Gandhi for calling Mr. Modi a panauti during an election rally in Rajasthan.

The BJP on November 21 slammed as “shameful and disgraceful” Mr. Gandhi’s remarks insinuating that Mr. Modi had brought ill luck to India’s cricket team in the World Cup final, which he attended in Ahmedabad on November 19.

At an election rally in Rajasthan, Mr. Gandhi had said, “PM means Panauti (jinx or ill omen) Modi”, insinuating that the Prime Minister’s presence in the Ahmedabad stadium named after him during the final match between India and Australia had brought bad luck to the Indian side. Addressing the rally in Baytoo in Balotra in Rajasthan, Mr. Gandhi had alleged that the Prime Minister “comes on TV and says ‘Hindu-Muslim’, and sometimes goes to a cricket match. It is a different matter that the match was lost. Panauti... PM means Panauti Modi.”

Mr. Gandhi alleged Mr. Modi diverts people’s attention while industrialist Adani picks their pockets. The Congress leader also alleged that Mr. Modi waived loans of big industrialists and gave them all advantages.

