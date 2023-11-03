Crisis of trust in Indian politics deepened because of Congress: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

November 03, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Jaipur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh alleged on November 3 that the crisis of trust in Indian politics has deepened due to the Congress.

He said due to the difference in the words and deeds of political leaders, the public's trust in the country's politics as well as its leaders has gradually eroded.

"Due to the difference in the words and deeds of leaders, the public's trust in Indian politics and its leaders has gradually eroded. And the crisis of trust in Indian politics has deepened due to the Congress," Mr. Singh said, addressing a public meeting in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Deepti Maheshwari in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Mr. Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have taken the crisis of trust in Indian politics as a challenge.

The veteran BJP leader said everyone knows about the promises made by the ruling Congress in Rajasthan ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls and whether those were honoured or not.

He said whether it is an individual or an organisation, everyone should honour the promises they make and there should be no difference in their words and deeds.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to polls on November 25 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.