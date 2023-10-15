Congress workers surround Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s vehicle over ticket distribution

October 15, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - New Delhi

A few Congress workers surrounded the vehicle of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and raised slogans against him outside Jodhpur House in New Delhi over distribution of ticket for the upcoming Assembly election, the police said on Sunday.

“It was not any protest, some people were talking to the Chief Minister over the issue of ticket distribution. However, heavy police force deployment was made there to maintain law and order,” a senior police official said.

Polling in all the 200 Assembly constituencies in Rajasthan will be held on November 25. Votes will be counted on December 3.

Earlier, Congress workers had protested near the party’s election war room in Jaipur on Friday, demanding that the party not give ticket to certain MLAs for the election.

