ADVERTISEMENT

Congress symbol of corruption, nepotism and appeasement: PM Modi

November 21, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Jaipur

PM also targeted the Congress over the law and order situation in Rajasthan, saying its ministers have been seen standing with those who committed atrocities against sisters and daughters

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, in Kota, on November 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21 said the Congress is a symbol of corruption, nepotism and appeasement - three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation.

Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan's Baran district, the Prime Minister said Congress leaders are unruly and the people of the State are suffering as the ruling party has handed them over to robbers, rioters and criminals.

ALSO READ
Sanatana Dharma’s eradication will annihilate Rajasthan’s culture: PM Modi in election rally

"As long as three enemies of the country - corruption, nepotism and appeasement - are among us, it will be difficult to fulfil the resolution to make India a developed nation. The Congress is the biggest symbol of these three evils," PM Modi told the gathering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Be it Congress MLAs or ministers, everyone is unruly and the public is suffering. The Congress has handed over the people of Rajasthan to robbers, rioters, tyrants and criminals," he said.

"Today, even children in Rajasthan are saying 'Gehlot ji, you won't get votes'," he added.

The Prime Minister also targeted the Congress over the law and order situation in Rajasthan, saying its ministers have been seen standing with those who committed atrocities against sisters and daughters.

The BJP's priority is to ensure women's welfare and safety, PM Modi said.

The morale of anti-social forces in Rajasthan is high due to Congress support, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US