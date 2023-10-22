HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress releases second list of 43 candidates for Rajasthan election

The second list released by Congress in Rajasthan also includes five Independents who supported the Gehlot government during its political crisis of 2020

October 22, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The party has so far announced 76 candidates for the Assembly election. File image shows Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting at Sikrai on Oct. 20, 2023.

The party has so far announced 76 candidates for the Assembly election. File image shows Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting at Sikrai on Oct. 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ruling Congress on Sunday announced its second list, comprising 43 candidates, for the Rajasthan Assembly election, while repeating 15 Ministers as well as Deputy Chief Whip Mahendra Choudhary from their seats, and fielding former Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya from the reserved constituency of Sojat.

The party has so far announced 76 candidates for the Assembly election. The first list of 33 nominees, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was released on Saturday. The second list also includes five Independents who had supported the Gehlot government during its political crisis of 2020.

ALSO READ
Ashok Gehlot insists on 'forgive and forget' formula, says no differences within Congress on Rajasthan poll tickets

The list mainly contained the names of leaders considered loyal to Mr. Gehlot, though there were a few nominees owing allegiance to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot as well. The Ministers on the list include B.D. Kalla (Bikaner West), Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Civil Lines, Jaipur), Parsadi Lal Meena (Lalsot), Govind Ram Meghwal (Khajuwala), Sukhram Bishnoi (Sanchore), Udai Lal Anjana (Nimbahera), Shakuntala Rawat (Bansur), and Pramod Jain Bhaya (Anta).

Editorial |Jaipur gamble: On the Rajasthan Assembly elections

Among the Ministers fielded again from their constituencies, only Brijendra Ola (Jhunjhunu) is considered a loyalist of Mr. Pilot. While Ramgarh MLA Shafia Zubair has been been replaced by her husband Zubair Khan, the party has given the ticket from Nokha to Sushila Dudi, wife of former MLA and Chairman of the Agro-Industries Development Board, Rameshwar Dudi, who is recuperating from a brain haemorrhage.

ALSO READ
Modi government’s policies denying rights to people, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The five independent candidates given tickets — Om Prakash Hudla (Mahuwa), Sanyam Lodha (Sirohi), Babu Lal Nagar (Dudu), Laxman Meena (Bassi), and Khushveer Singh (Marwar Junction) — are loyalists of Mr. Gehlot.

The All India Congress Committee has also constituted a coordination committee for the State Assembly election. The committee will be headed by Congress Working Committee member and the party’s national spokesperson Mohan Prakash. Its conveners will be Laxman Singh Rawat and Neeraj Dangi, and co-convener will be Ram Singh Kaswan. )

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.