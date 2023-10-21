Congress releases first list of 33 candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls, fields CM Gehlot from Sardarpura, Pilot from Tonk

October 21, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on October 21 released its first list of 33 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot from Sardarpura and his former deputy Sachin Pilot from Tonk.

Speaker C.P. Joshi will contest from his Nathdwara Assembly seat, while the party's State unit president, Govind Singh Dotasra, has been fielded from Lachhmangarh. Minister Harish Chaudhary will contest from Baytoo and Mamata Bhupesh from the Sikrai-SC seat.

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

The polls to the 200-member Assembly will be held on November 25 .

