Congress releases 7th list of candidates, denies ticket to Dharmendra Rathore

November 06, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:20 am IST - New Delhi/Jaipur

The Congress on November 5 released its seventh list of 21 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly polls, fielding state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal from the Kota North seat.

Seven sitting MLAs, including two Ministers, were denied tickets. Four sitting MLAs have been renominated.

With this, the Congress has announced its candidates for 199 seats, out of a total of 200, while leaving one seat — Bharatpur — for the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The last date for submission of the nomination papers is November 6.

The party has denied a ticket to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s confidant and Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore.

Mr. Dhariwal and Mr. Rathore were among the three senior State leaders against whom the party’s disciplinary committee had issued notices after they did not attend a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in the State and held a parallel meeting of MLAs instead last year at Mr. Dhariwal’s residence.

The meeting was seen as a move to determine Mr. Gehlot’s successor as Chief Minister as he was in the race for the Congress president post. Mr.Rathore was seeking a ticket from the Ajmer North constituency. The Congress fielded Mahendra Singh Ralawata from the seat.

Mahesh Joshi, the third leader who was issued a notice by the party’s disciplinary committee, has already been denied a ticket for the Assembly polls. R.R. Tiwari has been fielded from Hawa Mahal in his place.

In the fresh list, the party has dropped seven sitting MLAs. They are Jitendra Singh, Parasram Mordia, Lalchand Kataria, Girraj Malinga, Prithviraj, Hemaram Choudhary and Ramnarain Meena.

Lalchand Kataria and Hemaram Choudhary are Ministers in the Gehlot Government. Mr. Choudhary, close to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, had already expressed his desire to not contest elections.

In his place, the party has declared Col. Sonaram Choudhary (retd.), who returned to the Congress fold from BJP barely a few hours before the release of the list, as its candidate from Gudha Malani.

Sources said that Lal Chand Kataria was also not keen on contesting the election from Jhotwara, where the party has given a ticket to Abhishek Chaudhary. Mr. Abhishek Chaudhary is the State president of the National Students’ Union of India, the student wing of the Congress. As soon as his name was announced, his supporters started a celebration at Rajasthan University’s main gate by bursting firecrackers.

Congress has fielded Prashant Singh Parmar in Bari in place of sitting MLA Girraj Malinga who joined the BJP before the announcement of the list.

The four MLAs who have been renominated are Ved Prakash Solanki (Chaksu), Zahida Khan (Kaman), Shanti Dhariwal (Kota North) and Nirmala Saharia (Kishanganj).

Mr. Ved Prakash Solanki is also close to Mr. Pilot.

The Congress has given a ticket to Zahida Khan despite widespread protests against her by party leaders and workers in her constituency.

The other candidates in the list are Bhagwan Ram Saini (Udaipurwati), Manisha Gurjar (Khetri), Jagdish Danodia (Dhod), Ghanshyam Mehar (Todabhim), Mahendra Singh Ralawata (Ajmer North), Harendra Mirdha (Nagaur), Tejpal Mirdha (Khinvsar), Hari Shamkar Mewara (Sumerpur), Surendra Singh Jadavat (Chittorgarh), Narendra Kumar Raigar (Shahpura), Chetan Patel (Pipalda), Rakhi Gautam (Kota South), Mahendra Rajoria (Ramganj Mandi) and Ram Lal Chouhan (Jhalrapatan).

