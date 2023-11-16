ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders united, party will win Rajasthan polls: Rahul Gandhi

November 16, 2023 12:37 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - Jaipur

The party's leaders are together and will remain united, the former Congress chief asserted

PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress leaders in Rajasthan are together and the party will win the November 25 Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi said on Thursday (November 16).

In a brief interaction with reporters at the the Jaipur airport, the former Congress president said, "We are together and will remain together. The Congress party will sweep the elections here (in Rajasthan)".

The party's leaders are together and will remain united, he asserted before leaving for Tara Nagar in Churu to address a poll rally.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Singh Dotasra and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot were accompanying Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Gandhi will also address public rallies in Nohar (Hanumangarh) and Sadulshahar (Sriganganagar).

CONNECT WITH US