Congress doing politics of appeasement, people are 'very upset', says Amit Shah in Rajasthan

The Congress in Rajasthan is doing politics of appeasement and the people are “very upset”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday and said that the BJP will win the State Assembly polls.

Mr. Shah said that the “Congress is losing in every corner while the BJP is winning”. “In the last five years, the Congress has worked with the policy of appeasement and corruption. The people of Rajasthan are very upset with this,” he said.

“In the last five years, if anyone’s condition has been the worst in Rajasthan, it has been that of women and Dalits. Politics of appeasement is at its peak under the (Ashok) Gehlot government. The Rajasthan government has not taken any action against rioters due to vote-bank politics,” he said. On seven guarantees announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the senior BJP leader said, “Ashok Gehlot does not have any guarantee of his own, what guarantee is he giving?”

The BJP has a track record of fulfilling the toughest resolutions, he said while citing the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370 and the declaration instant triple talaq as illegal.

On who will be Chief Minister if the BJP forms government in the State, he said MLAs will decide and they will inform the BJP’s Parliamentary Board about it. Then a decision for the Chief Minister’s post will be taken, Mr. Shah said.

To a question on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying “PM means Panauti Modi”, the BJP leader said abusive words have been used against Mr. Modi and the public will respond to it in the elections.

He also said the Modi government has provided direct benefits of central schemes to crores of people in Rajasthan in a transparent manner.

On Mr. Gehlot terming the “red diary” issue a conspiracy of the BJP, he asked why Mr. Gehlot did not get this matter investigated. The “red diary” was brought out by his own MLA, he said. Sacked State Minister Rajendra Gudha has been alleging that “illegal transactions” involving Mr. Gehlot and other leaders are recorded in the diary that he possesses.

Responding to Mr.Gehlot’s allegation that Prime Minister Modi was trying to provoke the Gurjar community by making comments on late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot, he said Mr. Gehlot wears the “spectacle of caste”. He himself should first tell good things about Rajesh Pilot’s son Sachin Pilot, he said.

He said that Mr. Gehlot’s only agenda is to launch his son Vaibhav Gehlot for the Chief Minister’s post.

Ashok Gehlot the magician vanished law and order, and now, voters will become the magician and vanish the Congress government in Rajasthan, he said.

Asked about the old pension scheme, he said that “a committee has been formed and the committee is working on it.” Mr. Shah accused the Congress of being anti-dalit and said that it was former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had opposed the Mandal commission report. The Modi government has given constitutional status to the OBC (other backward classes), he said.

He said Rahul Gandhi speaks on points given by NGOs and till some new slip comes, he keeps on speaking on the old points.

