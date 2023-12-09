Congress deliberates on defeat in Rajasthan Assembly election

December 09, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - JAIPUR

Having lost power in Rajasthan, the Congress reviewed the recent Assembly election results at a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday, while affirming that it would start preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge presided over the meeting at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in the presence of acting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders from the State.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal were also present at the meeting. AICC Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa told presspersons after the meeting that the “in-depth discussion” had dealt with the shortcomings responsible for the party’s defeat, which would be addressed, and decided to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election unitedly.

Also Read | Why the Congress lost Rajasthan

“Our vote share was a little less than the BJP and it also improved by 0.44% from the last time. Several Congress candidates lost by a narrow margin [of votes]. The performance in Rajasthan was better than other States,” Mr. Randhawa said, adding that the party would look into why it was left behind. Mr. Randhawa also said that accountability would be fixed soon for the party’s loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot were among the leaders from Rajasthan present at the meeting. Mr. Randhawa said the block and booth-level party workers and district unit presidents had worked hard during the election and the party would approach the people with its vision for the Lok Sabha election.

Asked about his offer to resign as the State in-charge, Mr. Randhawa said he had told the party leadership that he was willing to serve in this capacity only till the election, as he had to concentrate on Punjab as well. He said the number of seats won in Rajasthan was “quite significant”.

Also Read: Rajasthan Assembly election results | Gujjar disenchantment costs the Congress dearly

Earlier, Mr. Gehlot told presspersons after his arrival in New Delhi that the BJP had resorted to “lies, deceit and polarisation” to win the Assembly election in Rajasthan. “The BJP brought in religious issues to provoke and mislead the people because it had nothing to say on the State’s issues and on our outstanding schemes in health, education, social security and public welfare,” he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s delay in appointing the new CM, Mr. Gehlot said he had signed a letter with the recommendation to the Centre to transfer the probe into Rajput leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi’s murder to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “It is the job of the new CM. Even after six days since the election results were announced, they have not been able to find the CMs in three States,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot, who has been asked by the Governor to hold the office till the new CM is sworn in, said if the Congress had done the same, the BJP would have alleged lobbying and factionalism in the party. “What is going on in their party? Is there any discipline in the BJP?” he asked.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.