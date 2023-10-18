Central Election Committee of Congress discusses candidates for Rajasthan polls

October 18, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress top brass on October 18 discussed potential candidates for the coming Rajasthan Assembly polls as the party is all set to announce its first list within the auspicious period of Navaratri.

But the Rajasthan list is likely to be made only after October 21 as another round of meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) is scheduled to take place on Saturday. The CEC also discussed names for 86 seats in Madhya Pradesh, a State where the party has already named candidates for 144 constituencies.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious in both the States. While former party chief Rahul Gandhi was part of the CEC meeting to decide candidates for the Rajasthan elections, he skipped the one for Madhya Pradesh as he left for Telangana.

Sources said the party discussed around 100 seats for Rajasthan and names of candidates for half of these constituencies are said to have been cleared. However, it will take another meeting of the party’s top poll panel to make the names public.

The top leadership has to tread carefully in Rajasthan, given the State unit’s history of leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot.

July 2020 rebellion

The party will have to take a call on whether or not it would give tickets to the 18-19 MLAs who backed Mr. Pilot during the unsuccessful July 2020 rebellion against the Gehlot government.

Similarly, the party will also have to decide on the MLAs who had defied the high command’s directive to hold a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on September 25, 2022, to elect a new leader after Mr. Gehlot had emerged as a frontrunner for the Congress presidential polls. Three leaders — chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal and Dharmendra Rathore — of the Gehlot camp were issued show-cause notice for indiscipline but no concrete action was taken. The suspense over their names continues to remain, said the source cited above.

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Dotasra had said tickets of as many as 30% MLAs might be cut.