BJP will form next govt in Rajasthan: Amit Shah

November 23, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - Jaipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 23 asserted that the Congress will lose from every corner of Rajasthan and the BJP will form the next government in the State.

Accusing the Congress Government in the State of doing politics of appeasement, he said the public is very troubled by this.

Also read: ECI notice to Rajasthan Congress over advertisements that look like news

At a press conference in Jaipur, the senior BJP leader said, “Appeasement politics is at its peak in the Gehlot government. The Rajasthan Government did not take any action against rioters due to vote bank politics”.

On the seven guarantees announced by the Rajasthan Chief Minister, he said, “Ashok Gehlot does not have any guarantee of his own, what guarantee is he giving?” Mr. Shah said the BJP has the track record of fulfilling the toughest resolutions, while citing examples of Ram temple construction in Ayodhya and abrogation of Article 370.

When asked whether the Chief Minister of Rajasthan will be from among the MLAs, he said the MLAs will take a decision on it.

On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘panauti’ barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Shah said abusive words have been used against the PM and the public will respond to it during voting.