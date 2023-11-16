ADVERTISEMENT

BJP releases manifesto for Rajasthan Assembly elections

November 16, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Jaipur

BJP chief Nadda announced a savings bond of ₹2 lakh on birth of girl child and compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned

PTI

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during the launch of the party’s manifesto for the Rajathan Assembly elections, in Jaipur on November 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on November 16 released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a subsidy of ₹450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs.

Releasing the ‘sankalp patra’ in Jaipur, party chief J.P. Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government in the State, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress Government.

Pledging a slew of schemes for girls and women, he said a ‘mahila thana’ will be set up in every district and ‘mahila desk’ in every police station besides an ‘anti-romeo squad’ in every city.

He also announced a savings bond of ₹2 lakh on birth of girl child and compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

