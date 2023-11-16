HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP releases manifesto for Rajasthan Assembly elections

BJP chief Nadda announced a savings bond of ₹2 lakh on birth of girl child and compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned

November 16, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during the launch of the party’s manifesto for the Rajathan Assembly elections, in Jaipur on November 16, 2023.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during the launch of the party’s manifesto for the Rajathan Assembly elections, in Jaipur on November 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on November 16 released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a subsidy of ₹450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs.

Releasing the ‘sankalp patra’ in Jaipur, party chief J.P. Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government in the State, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress Government.

Also read: Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018: Congress manifesto promises farm loan waiver, free education for women

ALSO READ
Congress announces five new guarantees in poll-bound Rajasthan

Pledging a slew of schemes for girls and women, he said a ‘mahila thana’ will be set up in every district and ‘mahila desk’ in every police station besides an ‘anti-romeo squad’ in every city.

He also announced a savings bond of ₹2 lakh on birth of girl child and compensation policy for farmers whose land was auctioned.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.