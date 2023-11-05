BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Rajasthan polls

November 05, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - Jaipur

The BJP on November 5 released a list of 15 candidates, which includes some fresh faces, for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The party has dropped sitting MLA from Mawli (Udaipur) Dharmnarayan Joshi and fielded K.G. Paliwal instead.

Among the new faces fielded by the party are Gopal Sharma from Civil Lines and Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar.

The party had announced the name of Poonam Kanwar Bhati, the daughter-in-law of former minister Devi Singh Bhati, in the third list issued on November 2.

However, in the fresh list, Poonam Kanwar Bhati was replaced by her son Anshuman Singh Bhati in Kolayat seat.

While Amit Chaudhary has been fielded from Hanumangarh, Chandramohan Batvada is from Kishanpole, Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur, former MLAs Rajkumar Rinwa from Sardarshahar, Prahlad Gunjal from Kota North and Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh.

The candidates for Shahpura, Rajakhera, Masuda, Pipalda and Baran-Atru seats were also announced.

With the fifth list, the party has so far announced candidates for 198 out of 200 seats in the state.

The last date of filing nomination is November 6.

