HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP releases fifth list of candidates for Rajasthan polls

Among the new faces fielded by the party are Gopal Sharma from Civil Lines and Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar

November 05, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - Jaipur

PTI
Representational file image

Representational file image | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on November 5 released a list of 15 candidates, which includes some fresh faces, for the November 25 Rajasthan Assembly elections.

The party has dropped sitting MLA from Mawli (Udaipur) Dharmnarayan Joshi and fielded K.G. Paliwal instead.

Among the new faces fielded by the party are Gopal Sharma from Civil Lines and Ravi Nayyar from Adarsh Nagar.

The party had announced the name of Poonam Kanwar Bhati, the daughter-in-law of former minister Devi Singh Bhati, in the third list issued on November 2.

However, in the fresh list, Poonam Kanwar Bhati was replaced by her son Anshuman Singh Bhati in Kolayat seat.

While Amit Chaudhary has been fielded from Hanumangarh, Chandramohan Batvada is from Kishanpole, Vijay Bansal from Bharatpur, former MLAs Rajkumar Rinwa from Sardarshahar, Prahlad Gunjal from Kota North and Babu Singh Rathore from Shergarh.

The candidates for Shahpura, Rajakhera, Masuda, Pipalda and Baran-Atru seats were also announced.

With the fifth list, the party has so far announced candidates for 198 out of 200 seats in the state.

The last date of filing nomination is November 6.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.