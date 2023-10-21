BJP names 83 more candidates for Rajasthan Assembly polls, fields ex-CM Raje from Jhalrapatan

October 21, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The BJP on October 21 named 83 more candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, fielding former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje from her traditional Jhalrapatan seat.

The party also decided to field Narpat Singh Rajvi from Chittorgarh after its earlier decision to deny the five-term MLA, who is the son-in-law of its stalwart leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, renomination from his Vidhyadhar Nagar seat. This triggered a backlash from a section of party workers.

The BJP leadership's about-turn on his candidature is being seen as a damage-control exercise after Rajvi reacted angrily and cited his family legacy to hit out at the party.

The names also include Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a descendent of Maharana Pratap Singh, who joined the party recently. He has been fielded from Nathdwara, which was won by veteran Congress leader C P Joshi in 2018.

Former State BJP president Satish Poonia has been fielded from Amber, the seat he currently represents in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The name of its leader in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore also figured in the list.

With the second list, the BJP has so far named 124 candidates for the November 25 polls to the 200-member Assembly.

