BJP fighting polls in Rajasthan through ED, says Ashok Gehlot

November 04, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated November 05, 2023 11:56 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 4 accused the BJP of fighting the State Assembly election through the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was conducting raids on the premises of Congress leaders and issuing summons to their relatives. “If the BJP leaders have some courage, let them come forward and debate on political issues,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Mr. Gehlot was addressing the “Congress guarantee dialogues” coinciding with the filing of nominations by the ruling Congress candidates for the Assembly election in Kishangarh, Nathdwara and Mandal. He said the BJP was nowhere in picture in Rajasthan and it seemed to be a fight “between the Congress and ED”.

The Chief Minister said the ED officials were after the State Congress president and had summoned his sons after searching his houses. “My son was also summoned to appear before the ED. There are no complaints against them. It is the BJP leaders who are making the false complaints and we are being harassed.”

The Central agencies such as the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department should act against big economic offenders who have absconded to the foreign countries, Mr. Gehlot said. The BJP was using these agencies to pull down the elected governments, he said, adding that such an abuse of the government’s powers would ultimately destroy democracy in the country.

Mr. Gehlot affirmed that the Congress government’s welfare schemes, being discussed across the country, had reduced the gap between the rich and the poor during the last five years. Seven guarantees of public welfare would be implemented if the Congress was voted back to power in the upcoming Assembly polls, he said.

Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi filed the nomination papers in Rajsamand district’s Nathdwara, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat in Bhilwara district’s Mandal and Vikas Chaudhary, who left the BJP to join Congress last month, in Ajmer district’s Kishangarh.

