HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP fighting polls in Rajasthan through ED, says Ashok Gehlot

Mr. Gehlot was addressing the “Congress guarantee dialogues” coinciding with the filing of nominations by the ruling Congress candidates for the Assembly election

November 04, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated November 05, 2023 11:56 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses during an election public meeting

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses during an election public meeting | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on November 4 accused the BJP of fighting the State Assembly election through the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was conducting raids on the premises of Congress leaders and issuing summons to their relatives. “If the BJP leaders have some courage, let them come forward and debate on political issues,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Mr. Gehlot was addressing the “Congress guarantee dialogues” coinciding with the filing of nominations by the ruling Congress candidates for the Assembly election in Kishangarh, Nathdwara and Mandal. He said the BJP was nowhere in picture in Rajasthan and it seemed to be a fight “between the Congress and ED”.

The Chief Minister said the ED officials were after the State Congress president and had summoned his sons after searching his houses. “My son was also summoned to appear before the ED. There are no complaints against them. It is the BJP leaders who are making the false complaints and we are being harassed.”

The Central agencies such as the ED, CBI and Income Tax Department should act against big economic offenders who have absconded to the foreign countries, Mr. Gehlot said. The BJP was using these agencies to pull down the elected governments, he said, adding that such an abuse of the government’s powers would ultimately destroy democracy in the country.

Mr. Gehlot affirmed that the Congress government’s welfare schemes, being discussed across the country, had reduced the gap between the rich and the poor during the last five years. Seven guarantees of public welfare would be implemented if the Congress was voted back to power in the upcoming Assembly polls, he said.

Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi filed the nomination papers in Rajsamand district’s Nathdwara, Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat in Bhilwara district’s Mandal and Vikas Chaudhary, who left the BJP to join Congress last month, in Ajmer district’s Kishangarh.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / state politics / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.